BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Typically this time of year, local fitness centers would be booming with business with people looking to set new fitness goals for the new year, but with the pandemic, locally owned gyms are seeing a drop in memberships.
Sweat St. Louis has been running since 2005 and just recently opened a new location in Brentwood in March of this year. Owner Matt Brown says that they struggled at times to get people through the door early on.
"We got nervous for a little bit," said Brown. "We opened up and most people came with us and then we got shut down and that was tough."
Gyms are allowed to be open within St. Louis County but people who come in are required to wear masks and social distance. Brown says that customers are starting to warm up more to coming in now that masks are required.
"The first week that the mask mandate went into effect our business did decline," said Brown. "I think that they are becoming more comfortable with it. I think within the last week or so our numbers have actually increased."
Brown hopes that with a new year filled with new hope and a vaccine that people will feel more comfortable with coming into local gyms.
"With the mask mandate, I think people will start coming in a little bit more and get used to it," said Brown. "They'll feel more comfortable with it and start the year off with a good health and fitness routine."
