ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As more and more businesses open up each week, the supply of face masks are dwindling.
Rebecca Bennett with Prepare STL says right now there is an inadequate supply of masks to keep up with the future demand as businesses reopen and require customers to wear them.
“Reality is people need to wear protection every day for the foreseeable future,” said Bennett.
Lower income individuals' access to masks are nonexistent in some communities, Bennett says. Prepare STL has seen price gouging in some stores while there’s no stock available in others.
“Masks are not readily accessible as we need them to be and that’s whether you're poor or middle income,” she said.
So far, Prepare STL has distributed around 27,000 masks and PPE kits in some of that hardest hit communities impacted by COVID-19.
But as stay-at-home orders are lifted, she says businesses and organizations will need more.
“Our estimation is that we need to amp that up, another 80 to 90 thousand in the next couple of weeks, by the end of this month to help advance further protections for people who are disproportionately impacted by this virus,” Bennett said.
The need for masks will only worsen. Prepare STL is asking both city and county leaders to start a campaign to produce cloth masks in the hundreds of thousands for the public.
“Even with all those donations, it is not enough to make sure our citizens have enough to protect themselves every day for the next year,” Bennett said.
For information on how to donate mask or to receive a mask, visit here.
