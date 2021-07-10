EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local group brought churches, trade unions and businesses together on Saturday to help build up the community one nail at a time.
R3 Development is working on rehabbing houses in East St. Louis. The group brings in young workers to pay and train while residents get a rehabbed home. Deeply rooted in faith, organizers say it can make a difference for young people in tough situations.
"They don't get a lot of compliments, a lot of 'way to go, you're doing a good job,'" R3 Development Executive Director Dave Kuntz said. "We give those to them. We try to build them up. Inspire them. These kids need to be inspired."
Click here to learn more about the organization.
