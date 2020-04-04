ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A group of volunteers says it is doing its part to help first responders and medical providers in the St. Louis area.
Face Shield Initiative St. Louis says it has made more than 1,100 face shields for both first responders and medical providers.
The group says it has spent more than 2,300 hours of 3D printing time making the shields and has spent more than $4,000.
READ: St. Louisans get creative to fill the need for masks, face shields for healthcare workers
They will continue to make and distribute the face shields until they run out of supplies.
To donate to the group, click here.
