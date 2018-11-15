ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local group is making sure pets are taken care of during this week’s winter storm.
Gateway Pet Guardians not only rescues dogs, they provide support for community members and their pets- free of charge.
They have been going door to door in the Metro East giving out items like dog houses, straw and even treats to families for their pets.
Gateway Pet Guardians encourages pet owners to bring their pets inside during the winter months.
For more information on Gateway Pet Guardians, click here.
