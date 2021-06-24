ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local group is rallying behind St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner after what they call a racial and sexist attack.
The Community Justice Coalition gathered outside the St. Louis courthouse as Gardner faced a disciplinary hearing over her attempts to prosecute former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.
She insists she has done nothing wrong and her supporters say she's being targeted.
"The bottom line is this we believe the attack on Kim Gardner is deliberate," said Rev. Darryl Gray with the Baptist Minister Union of St. Louis. "We believe the attack on Kim Gardner is because she stood up to white political power in the city."
Gardner was also removed from prosecuting Mark and Patricia McCloskey on gun charges after mentioning the case in campaign fundraising e-mails for her re-election.
