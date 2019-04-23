PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local group made sure no students in one area school district struggle during lunch time.
A community program, led by Pacific Eagles Aerie 3842, has paid off all negative lunch balances for this school year.
It covers children in all 10 buildings in the Meramec Valley R-III School District in Pacific.
Those with unpaid lunch accounts would be given a substitute meal.
Some who were embarrassed didn't eat lunch at all.
The Eagles gathered more than $4,000 to cover the cost.
