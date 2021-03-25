ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – United Immunity-STL will hold an invite-only COVID-19 vaccination event this weekend for people in select zip codes.

The group is currently registering people to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on March 27 and March 28 at the Victor Roberts building on N. Kinghisghway. Eligible individuals must be within one of the qualifying tiers for the vaccine and live within one of the following zip codes: 63103, 63106, 63107, 63108, 63112, 63113, 63115 & 63120.

The vaccination event will not take any walk-ins and vaccine appointments are required. Appointments to get the second Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled for 21 days after the first dose.

To register, click here, or email your phone number to Homestateoutreach@centene.com to receive help completing your registration.