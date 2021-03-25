Can you mix vaccines? UK trial aims to find out

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – United Immunity-STL will hold an invite-only COVID-19 vaccination event this weekend for eligible individuals who reside in select zip codes. 

The group is currently registering people to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on March 27 and March 28 at the Victor Roberts building on N. Kinghisghway. Registrants must be over the age of 18 within Phase 1B of the state's vaccination rollout and live in one of the following zip codes: 63113, 63115, 63112, 63108, 63106, 63107, 63120 & 63103. 

The vaccination event will not take any walk-ins and vaccine appointments are required. Appointments to get the second Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled for 21 days after the first dose.

To register, click here, or email your phone number to Homestateoutreach@centene.com to receive help completing your registration.

