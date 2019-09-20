ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Many police departments give out gun locks for free at their precincts, but this weekend a community group will work to make them more accessible.
On Saturday, ‘Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice’ will be giving out free gun locks during two events. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. they will be at the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Community Fair and from 12 to 4 p.m. they will be at the South Grand Fall Fest.
At both events tables will be set up with gun locks and disabled guns. Members of the organization will be talking to people about safe gun storage and trying to prevent unintentional shootings.
Organizers told News 4 there has been a bigger demand for events like this because of all the children who have lost their lives to gun violence this year. They also said research shows the number of child suicides and firearm deaths could be reduced by one-third if safe gun storage is used.
Gun locks can sell for anywhere between $10 and $50 at the store.
