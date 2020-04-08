ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nationwide companies are stepping in to serve healthcare workers during this time.
Kindness Meals of St. Louis were delivered to health care workers across the St. Louis metro Wednesday morning.
Park Central Development, Washington University, Euclid South Community District and many other stakeholder partnered to show support for doctors and nurses.
Workers at Shake Shack loaded meals on a small shuttle in the Central West End Wednesday morning to be delivered to workers at BJC, Cardinal Glennon and St. Louis University Hospital emergency rooms. They also picked up meals from West End Wok.
They say medical workers are heroes and the ones on the front-lines of this virus working to save lives.
Community members and other businesses initiated this program, buying meals from small businesses.
Abdul-Kaba Abdullah, Executive Director of Park Central Development says St. Louis knows how to support, What this does first of all is that it provides some resources and support for small businesses."
“We know small businesses are the backbone of St. Louis and really of the country.”He says the goal is to give 250 meals a day, 7 days a week for the next two months.
Since this idea launched in late March, they raised nearly $40,000.
If you’d like to help, visit here.
