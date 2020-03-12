ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With growing concerns of a general economic slowdown, employees at area grocery stores are seeing an increase in business.
Hand sanitizer is at the front door for those walking in at the United Food and Commercial Workers International (UFCW) Union office in Ballwin. Like every one else, they're now dealing with the threat of COVID-19.
"I haven't gone through this in my lifetime," Dave Cook said. "St. Louis hasn't gone through this, Missouri hasn't, our country hasn't."
Cook is the president of UFCW Local 655. He said the union represents about 9,500 employees at grocery stores in the Eastern half of Missouri. He said those stores have been busy and the belief is while people are cutting back on going on and eating at restaurants, they are hitting local stores instead to fill their pantries.
"I think there's a true concern in people, I've heard some of my employees talk about stocking up," Cook said. "Just being supplied and having the supplies they need just in case something were to happen. I think it's a combination of both of those, so right now we actually have hours going up with Schnucks and Dierberg stores right now sales are going up."
Cook said these stores are taking extra measures to ensure everything is cleaned and sanitized.
