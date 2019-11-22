ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local girl’s wish to light up the St. Louis skyline will be fulfilled during the Festival of Lights at Kiener Plaza Saturday.
Evie Morgan is a Make-A-Wish recipient who wanted to join KMOV in ringing in the holiday season. She will help push the big button Saturday night.
When asked whey she wanted to press the button, Morgan told News 4’s Marissa Hollowed it’s “gonna be fun." She also said the most fun part will be the “bright lights."
The Ameren Festival of Lights will run from 4-8:30 p.m. Saturday with News 4 This Morning Anchors Marissa Hollowed and Cory Stark emceeing the event.
