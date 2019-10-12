ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Kirkwood man pleaded guilty to three felony counts of wire fraud Thursday after writing himself company checks of more than $3.5 million in seven years.
According to court documents, the former chief financial officer of The Boyd Group, Bryan G. Vonderahe, issued at least 500 company checks to himself from January 2012 through January 2019. The checks totaled about $3.8 million and were written without the knowledge or authority of the company’s ownership.
The money was used for Vonderahe’s own use. According to court documents, the money was used to pay for travel for himself and his family and pay off his residential mortgage and gambling.
As part of the plea, Vonderahe agreed to forfeit two vehicles, one sports vehicle and his Kirkwood residence.
Vonderahe faces a $725,000 fine for all three counts and could get up to 20 years in prison.
His sentencing date has been set for January 16, 2020.
