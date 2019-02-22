ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A Ballwin woman has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a customer while she worked as a teller at an Ellisville bank.
Michelle Green, 58, was charged with stealing more than $25,000 while working as a teller at the Regions Bank at 1300 Clarkson Clayton Center in Ellisville, Mo, according to court documents.
A spokesperson for regions Bank said the bank appreciates the help of the Ellisville Police Department in the case and that the company plans on investigating into the matter in cooperations with law enforcement.
The full statement from Regions Bank can be read here:
When we become aware of potential account fraud, either through our own internal controls or reports from our customers, we conduct our own investigation in cooperation with law enforcement. In cases where fraud or theft is confirmed, we reimburse any funds improperly removed from the customer’s account and terminate the employment of the associate responsible.
