CALHOUN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Area Foodbank is coordinating deliveries of about 20,000 pounds of food to flood victims.
Residents displaced by floodwaters can meet up with the organization outside of St. Norbert Church in Hardin, Illinois, at noon Saturday. It said people can start lining up to receive food items at 11:30 a.m.
The foodbank is collecting food, water, hygiene items and cleaning supplies to deliver to Illinois and Missouri residents affected by floodwaters.
The organization said it plans on helping people now and when floodwaters recede.
For more information on the organization and how you can help, visit the foodbank’s website.
