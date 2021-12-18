Local food truck heading to Kentucky to help tornado victims

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Florissant-based business will head south Sunday to help tornado victims.
Mann Meats - a barbecue food truck - was loading up this weekend before heading to Kentucky. The owners say they're thankful they have the means to do this and assist people enduring so much devastation.
"It's just been a passion of mine. We can help make a difference, maybe inspire others to do the same," Bob Mannecke said. "We got the means of cooking a lot of food and serving it quickly, so I decided we would do something to take it to the next level, take it to the extreme."
Mannecke said they'll drive to Mayfield, Kentucky on Sunday - the hardest hit part of the state. they also plan to visit another town where they can serve tornado victims.
