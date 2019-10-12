ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The first annual St. Louis Police and Fire Car and Bike show kicked off Saturday afternoon on chestnut Street in Downtown St. Louis.
The event was created to give local first responders the chance to spend time together outside of work and get familiar with the community.
Food trucks were available and the local police officers and firefighters brought their cars and bikes for a family-friendly atmosphere.
"We don't often times have a lot of down time to just enjoy each other's company,” Captain Perri Johnson said.
Police Chief John Hayden said these kinds of events bridge the gap between the community and first responders.
"It certainly makes us more normal, if you will,” Chief Hayden said.
