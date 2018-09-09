CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- Two days before the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a group of local firefighters and police officers gathered to honor the lives lost.
Dozens of first responders across the St. Louis area arrived at the Pierre Laclede Building in Clayton for the 6th annual Memorial Stair Climb.
8 members of SCFD participated in the annual Clayton Stairclimb to remember those first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11. #neverforget #343 pic.twitter.com/rktwr64cgw— St Charles Fire Dept (@StCFire) September 9, 2018
Each participant paid tribute to the fallen firefighters from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) by climbing the equivalent of 110 stories of the World Trade Center.
"110 floors is really nothing when you think about 9/11. Great cause, great people, great event," said Orchard Farm Firefighter Dan Hogan.
First responders wore their full gear while some carried breathing apparatus and firefighting equipment.
According to Clayton officials, participants will carry a photo or sketch of one of the 343 FDNY firefighters who died while evacuating people.
A total of 2,977 victims, 114 officers and 343 firefighters lost their lives during the September 11 attacks.
The first ever stair climb was held in Denver, Colorado on Sept. 11, 2005.
