ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- With schools closed across the area, children are spending most of their time at home.
A local fire department has found a way to try and help, and Steve Harris took a look at how their keeping kids entertained.
If you and your kids want to gather for story time, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.