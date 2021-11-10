ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Firetrucks lined up outside Mercy Hospital South to celebrate a local firefighter winning his battle with COVID-19.
The celebration was a complete surprise to Antonia Fire Captain Bobby Crisco.
Crisco went into the hospital Oct. 4 with COVID-19. Six weeks later, he came out of the hospital to applause from fellow firefighters, hospital staff and others.
The celebration for Crisco was a surprise, which ended up being an emotional moment. Crisco's wife, Elizabeth, said there were a few times she didn't think this day would arrive.
Crisco said he was looking forward to seeing family he has not been able to see for the six weeks he was in the hospital, including three young boys.
