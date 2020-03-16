ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County family is stuck in Morocco and doesn't know when they'll be able to return home.
Kerry Quinn, her husband and two children went to the African Country for spring break, leaving Wednesday of last week.
They boarded the plane as President Trump announced travel restrictions from Europe.
Since arriving in Morocco, their return flight has been been canceled and the country has shut down its borders in response to the new coronavirus.
"I've emailed everyone I can, like the airlines and the embassy and the consultant, all that kind of stuff," Quinn said. "I know their getting slammed but that's the most frustrating part is not having information."
The family said they did have some hope until last night, but their flight to Boston was canceled.
News 4 has reached out to lawmakers on the state and federal level to get some answers about this situation and will update the story as we get more information.
