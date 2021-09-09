ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local family is pleading with strangers to get the COVID-19 vaccine - as they fight to get their daughter the treatment she needs.
The parents are worried about how the pandemic could delay their daughter's leukemia treatment. Lela Post would love to be able to go out to eat at her favorite restaurants and start kindergarten. But it's just too risky right now for the 6-year-old who is undergoing chemo treatments and ended up in the hospital because of the common cold.
Washington University pediatric oncologists tell us they are seeing an increase of immunocompromised children with COVID-19 at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
But being sick from COVID-19 isn't the only problem. Getting the virus would also significantly delay their cancer treatments.
That's why Lelah's dad has this message. "In America we have the right to choose. Hope they choose to get the vaccine which would allow more people to be safe, including my daughter," Jacob Post said.
Doctors tell us pediatric cancer and transplant patients are at higher risk for long-term health issues from COVID-19, like heart and kidney problems.
