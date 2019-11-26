ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Almost 1,000 local families received free Thanksgiving meals on Tuesday thanks to the St. Louis Area Foodbank.
The Foodbank is considered to be the largest food provider in the bi-state area. For the second year in a row, the Foodbank worked with 12 different agencies to hand out ready-to-cook Thanksgiving meals to people in need.
In total, officials said more than 30,000 pounds of food given away.
Some ready-to-eat items were also on site for homeless people who attended the event.
