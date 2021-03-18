ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local parents of children with special needs say it's a struggle to find services as legal troubles hit one of the few centers in the St. Louis area.

Adora Sheraden said it’s nearly impossible some days to care for her severely autistic son. “He started becoming more aggressive, and he started becoming more violent,” Sheraden said.

Sheraden needs the help but because she relies on Medicaid, she said options are slim for every day working families who need assistance with their autistic children. “I want appropriate services for my son,” she said.

She reached out after seeing News 4’s previous report on the behavioral health facility Great Circle when they announced they were closing their doors in February. The program closed their residential facility after federal agents raided it. In 2019, former Great Circle CEO was charged and arrested for abusing children and recently an employee was arrested on abuse charges and more than 100 employees have been laid off.

Parents said this program was one of the few in the St. Louis Metro area that provided residential treatment. With its closure and abuse allegations, Sheraden said she’s back at square one.

State ordered changes at Great Circle before CEO was arrested More than a month before the president of Great Circle, Vince Hillyer, was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child, the State of Missouri ordered changes to the agency.

“I have always wanted him to have residential services because I can’t care for him the rest of my life, 24/7, ” Sheraden said.

She said she’s on a number of waiting lists but because of the demand, it could take years before her son is placed at a good care facility. “If my son today was accepted for residential, it could take 30 years before my son would get into a residential facility,” she said.

News 4 reached out to the State of Missouri and they acknowledge that those receiving certain Medicaid services will experience long waitlist with certain providers. They’re urging families to contact their regional offices to connect to other options. Click here to learn more about regional offices.

Congresswoman Ann Wagner who is a member of the Congressional Autism Caucus, told us there is a concern about state funding and says her office has been helping dozens of families who may have issues with public assistance. Click here to learn more about the congresswoman.

It could cost families more than $20,000 annually to keep an autistic loved one in a residential facility.