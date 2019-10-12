ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Families participated in the 17th Annual St. Louis Autism Speaks Walk Saturday morning at Forest Park to bring awareness to autism as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) calls autism the fastest growing developmental disability.
Organizers said one out of 59 children are now diagnosed on the autism spectrum. The Autism Speaks Walk helps provided a free resource fair for the community.
“We have resources for our families to be able to come to when they are navigating a difficult path,” Executive Director Lisa Redtke said.
The event helps raise funds for research. Officials said the event had raised more than $10 million over the years.
