ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As all eyes in the health community are fixed on the Delta variant of COVID-19.
While mRNA vaccines like the ones produced by Moderna and Pfizer have proven to provide broad protection against variants, the effectiveness of Johnson & Johnson's doses against variants remains unclear.
However, those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson version do not yet need to be concerned about a booster shot, according to local health officials. Most doctors are urging people to wait until there is further guidance.
But those who hurried to get their shots when the vaccine first rolled out are now left in limbo as cases of the Delta variant begin to rise.
"I got whatever vaccine i could get first, and it was the first one available," said Katherine Hansen, who got her injection in the spring. "One and done. I wanted my freedoms back."
Hansen is in a holding pattern, waiting to find out if she'll need a second shot to protect herself further. Infectious disease experts are also weighing that question as the more highly-contagious and severe variant spreads across the country.
"Rapid information is coming out. This is probably unprecedented of how much data is thrown out," said Dr. Mano Patri, an infectious disease specialist with SSM hospitals.
Patri said information is everchanging as the virus mutates, with studies showing Pfizer and Moderna reportedly protecting against some variants, but a lack of concrete data on the effecacy of the J&J vaccine.
"Even though there maybe prolonged immunity, it depends on what type of virus we are dealing with at the time. So that’s why it’s so unclear on whether or not boosters are going to be needed," Patri explained.
Neither the CDC nor the FDA have recommended boosters yet, but United Kingdom studies show two doses of AstraZeneca, which is said to be similar to Johnson & Johnson, provides more protection against the variant than one shot.
Some doctors are already doubling up.
"At this moment I would say you may need it, but I’d like to wait a little bit longer," Patri said.
Dr. Rachel Presti, an infectious disease researcher for Washington University, is also urging others to wait and see.
"I don’t think we have that information," she said. "I don’t think there’s any reason to think we need a booster shot right now."
Right now the St. Louis County and St. Charles County health departments aren't even offering a booster shot for those who received Johnson & Johnson. They administer shots solely based on CDC guidance.
