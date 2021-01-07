ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several lawmakers across the country are calling for the 25th Amendment be invoked after Wednesday's chaos at the U.S. Capitol, with many saying President Donald Trump incited the riot and needs to be held accountable and removed from office.
"In my world this is not something that happens but here we are with people really taking about it," Greg Magarian of Washington University said. He teaches constitutional law.
[READ: Lawmakers of both parties openly discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment]
Magarian and other experts we spoke with say removing a president is an extremely difficult task.
"The 25th Amendment does not make it that easy to throw the president out of office regardless of what people are saying," Ken Warren said.
"There are a couple reasons I think they're unlikely to invoke the 25th Amendment," Magarian said. "One is the cabinet is stacked with a lot of Trump loyalists."
Magarian said he doubts they're likely to support such a move. But even if the Vice President had the backing of the Cabinet, the president could object.
The 25th Amendment became law a few years after the Kennedy assassination and has been used to voluntarily pass power onto a vice president when presidents have undergone medical procedures.
It can be fast-tracked but even then, the entire process would take several days.
"There's really not enough time if Trump objects which he would probably do," Warren said.
Which would then mean the proceedings would move forward with various deadlines but would also mean there would be a four-day period where some scholars believe it's not entirely clear who would have presidential authority.
"Practically speaking, the 25th Amendment was not designed for this end-of-the-term sort of rescue plan," Warren said.
Many believe what's happening is a specific attitude fueled with the Trump administration being down to its final days.
"They might just say: run out the clock, keep an eye on this guy, make sure he doesn't do anything crazy ... Which has been the attitude," Magarian said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.