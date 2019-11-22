ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 100 local business executives spent the night outside in solidarity with the hundreds of homeless men and women across St. Louis.
"It's only one night and I just can't imagine doing this all the time or every night," Mike Kraus said.
Boxes were beds for 72 business leaders in the St. Louis metro who slept in the courtyard of the Covenant House Thursday night.
"This is rain. Last year there was 6 inches of snow. Yeah, this is real. Our young people don't have a choice, so neither do we," said Jessica Erfling, the CEO of the Covenant House. "My feet are frozen and my heart is warm."
More than 580 young people between the ages of 18 and 24 live on the streets.
"There's no other resource like this in St. Louis," John Moses said. "Covenant House is the sole place to get them off the streets. So if they didn't have this I don't know what they'd be doing. Probably out there still on the streets."
The 'Sleep Out' raised money to provide safety, shelter and support for young adults.
