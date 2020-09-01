ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you’re out driving Tuesday night, you may notice red lights shining on entertainment venues across the St. Louis Metro. This is part of a nationwide push for pandemic relief.
The entertainment industry says it has been punched by this pandemic likely with at a 90% revenue loss.
The idea is to encourage Congress to pass the RESTART Act, which would give much-needed assistance for entertainment venues across the country.
News 4 checked the bill and Senators in Illinois and Missouri are co-sponsors. If congress doesn’t take heed, entertainment workers say venues could be forced to close their doors forever.
News 4 has been following how the pandemic could force some of our local small theaters could vanish too.
You’ll notice the red lights Tuesday night from 9 p.m. to midnight at venues like the Enterprise Center, Stiefel Theater and the Fox.
