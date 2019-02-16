ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local woman published a children's book focusing on education to uplift young girls.
Breenae Washington, the author and an engineer, hosted a book signing Saturday to promote "The STEAM Queens," referring to science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
Washington said she wants young girls to enter the male-dominated STEAM fields.
"Sometimes it's intimidating to be the only female in the room and the only African American girl, and I don't want my niece or other girls to end up feeling that way," she said.
"The STEAM Queens" is available on Amazon.
