HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two Hazelwood elementary students are being featured in a nationwide display for Famous Footwear!
Justin and Jasmine Bell, both students at Jana Elementary School, are featured in a new display in 640 stores across the country, according to a tweet by the Hazelwood School District Wednesday.
The display featuring Justin, who is in third grade, and Jasmine, who is in kindergarten, can be seen locally in Brentwood, Creve Coeur and Kirkwood.
