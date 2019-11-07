ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis school is making sure students and families have fresh fruits and veggies.
"Shop and Grow Markets" opened in two elementary schools Thursday, one of which was Ashland Elementary near Natural Bridge and Newstead.
The store is stocked with free fresh, frozen, and non-perishable foods.
Principal Paula Boddie said it helps parents who don't have transportation to grocery stores.
"We are in a food desert. Up to 90 percent of them are on foot, so actually getting groceries has been found to be cumbersome," Dr. Boddie said. "Our kids now have a way to make sure those needs for food are taken care of."
The St. Louis Food Bank and Cigna are two of the organizations helping stock the stores.
The principal tells news four they receive a delivery every two weeks.
