ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Nancy McAdams wants to make sure she can track her ballot this November.
“I think this is the most important election of our lifetime,” she said.
Since she’s concerned for her safety during this pandemic, McAdams voted by mail in the primary. She’s wanting to do the same for the November election.
McAdams told News 4 she was perplexed when she found out St. Charles County doesn’t have tracking for mail in ballots.
News 4 looked into surrounding areas and found currently St. Louis County allows for mail in votes to be tracked.
McAdams said with so much controversy surrounding mail in voting, transparency regarding ballots is needed.
News 4 reached out to St. Charles County election officials and they agree. The Director of Elections, Kurt Bahr, said they contracted with a vendor this week to allow voters to track their ballot.
Bahr said if a person wants to vote by mail they must submit an application first. Then the county will compile a list to send to the vendor.
“The vendors use a tracking system with the post office tracking system to be able to track where the ballots are in the process," Bahr said.
St. Louis City said they’re following suit and are working to have tracking for mail in ballots by the November election.
Election officials in Jefferson County are also looking for a vendor. However, they hope to have theirs by 2022.
For information on absentee voting in St. Charles County click here.
