ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the new school year approaches, local educators are working quickly to finalize plans for student learning.
Many districts in the St. Louis region are planning to begin the school year 100 percent online, as they believe the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases poses a threat to students and staff.
While districts work out logistics, like ensuring students have access to internet and devices, superintendents are struggling with the social-emotional fallout of a virtual learning plan.
“That’s what is really keeping superintendents up at night," said Dr. Paul Ziegler, CEO of EducationPlus, a local educational non-profit. "It comes down to how do we address the needs of kids beyond just giving them a device or connectivity.”
EducationPlus is membership-driven organization with 58 member school districts around the St. Louis area. For the last several months, Ziegler said he's been meeting with superintendents on Zoom every week as they develop plans for the school year.
“We read body language, we read facial expressions, and when you don’t have that in real time, together, it’s real difficult to make sure kids are engaged," he said.
For some students, school provides a safe, stable environment with proper nutrition. Without it, he said local educators worry about the effects this school year may have on students in need of additional resources.
A.J., 10, lives in St. Peters and said if he had it his way, he would return to his classroom.
“I feel like if we go to school we learn better, as if we were at home on Zoom meetings, I feel like we learn better in person because they can explain things better," he said.
In addition to learning better in person, he said he is missing out on the larger experience school provides.
“I’d rather be in the classroom, I feel like being at home, you miss your friends more, you want to see them," he said.
Ziegler said teachers and administrators agree, they would rather see students in the classroom. However, that won't happen until districts can get a grasp on certain metrics related to the coronavirus and its transmission.
