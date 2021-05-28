DITTMER, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Drug overdose deaths surged during the pandemic. According to the Centers For Disease Control, 87,000 people died from a drug overdose during a 12-month period, ending in September of 2020. And the opioid epidemic has now become the fentanyl epidemic.
"So, there's no heroin, there's all fentanyl now on the streets," according to Chad Sabora. He has worked for years on the front lines of addiction.
Sabora is also co-founder of the Sana Lake Recovery Center in Dittmer, Jefferson County. He said fentanyl can take longer to get out of a person's system than the standard three-day detox period.
"So individuals that need that first portion of treatment which would be that detox portion, they need a much longer stay of care," Sabora said.
At Sana Lake Recovery Center, detox ranges from five to seven days but could be longer. And it's one of the only treatment centers in the Midwest that provides around the clock medical monitoring.
Chief Clinical Officer Stacy Glenn said there are better outcomes if the detox period is longer and made more comfortable than the standard process.
"The original three days is very uncomfortable still and leads to a lot of return to use. Whereas we, if we keep them longer and keep them more comfortable, they're more likely to engage," Glenn said.
The center provides residential treatment for people with substance abuse disorder. It also provides counseling for family members.
"Because they're dealing with their own trauma, their own anger and resentments and their own lack of understanding of how to help them," Glenn said.
Sabora said one of the unique aspects to the center's family counseling is that family members can get help even if their loved one with substance abuse disorder doesn't participate.
