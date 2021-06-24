ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We've been living in a maskless world for weeks now, adapting back to pre-pandemic life. However, doctors and frontline workers are still in the thick of it and with Missouri's current COVID-19 situation, it's not looking good.

"Most of the deaths that are occurring in the United States, are occurring in unvaccinated people," Dr. Anup Katyal at Mercy St. Louis.

Dr. Katyal says a majority of the new cases, in the country and in Missouri specifically, are coming from the Delta variant.

"This Delta variant is 60 times more transmissible than the original virus, the original SARS-COVID that we had, and two times more risk of hospitalization," Katyal explained.

Over the last year, Katyal has been doing telemedicine with patients in India. In the last few months, he says he's seen the Delta variant take a tremendous toll on friends and family.

"I think it would be reasonable to say that it's more deadly than the original virus," Katyal said.

That's why doctors and response teams here in St. Louis are still on edge.

"We're not done yet. The pandemic isn't done yet, and there are still needs the most vulnerable population in our region are still facing," said Dr. Jason Purnell.

Purnell is the co-chair of the St. Louis Regional Response Team and they're still assisting regional hospitals with immediate needs like PPE. Both Purnell and Katyal say vaccines are the best way to alleviate not only the spread of COVID-19, but the fallout and damage to the most vulnerable as well.

"We know that it's the reason why we've seen the steep decline in cases, and these vaccines are effective almost 100 percent in keeping people out of the hospital and dying from COVID," Purnell continued.

Purnell and Katyal attribute the recent spike in cases and hospitalizations in Springfield and Branson, Missouri to lack of vaccinations.

According to Missouri's state data, 32.6 percent of residents in Greene County (where Springfield is located) are vaccinated. That's compared to the 42.3 percent of people in St. Louis County who have both shots. Boone County leads the state with the most vaccinated with 44.3 percent.