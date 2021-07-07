ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri is averaging 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day. It's a higher level than we've seen in months. Right now, Springfield, Missouri is seeing a tremendous increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Amid COVID spike, Missouri sees as many new cases daily as entire Northeast The split-screen images could be a glimpse of what public health experts say may lie ahead for the U.S. even as the economy opens up again and life gets back to something close to normal: outbreaks in corners of the country with low vaccination rates.

News 4 wanted to know if St. Louis City is next, since it has the same vaccination rate as Greene County in southwest Missouri. Local doctors say Springfield's rapid case and hospitalization increase is due to its surrounding counties. The counties surrounding Greene County, where Springfield is, have noticeably lower vaccination rates.

While local doctors are hopeful we won't see another surge in St. Louis, they said we just can't be too sure.

"When we look at vaccination rates across Missouri some of the highest we're seeing are St. Louis County, Franklin, and St. Charles. That's fantastic and that definitely helps, but even those need to be higher to stop the spread of this variant," said Dr. Aamina Akhtar, chief medical officer for Medical Hospital.

She said having counties that surround St. Louis City with higher vaccination rates could be why we're not seeing a dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases in the city. While Greene County is surrounded by significantly less vaccinated counties.

Although local health officials aren't worried about the counties surrounding the City of St. Louis, they are worried about some specific pockets within city limits. Specifically, they're concerned about these zip codes: 63106, 63103, 63120, 63115, and 63107. Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of the St. Louis City health department, says those zip codes have some of the lowest vaccination rates in our region.

"They have some of the highest level of poverty, some of the highest levels of uninsured and under insured in the City of St. Louis. They also have a significant number of individuals who may have underlying health issues that increase their risk for severe complications if they do develop COVID-19," Echols explained.

City health officials and local doctors say it's crucial to target those unvaccinated pockets to ensure the Delta variant doesn't spread rapidly there. For now, health officials say they remain on high alert and are urging anyone who is eligible to get a vaccine.