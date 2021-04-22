ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The coronavirus is mutating, which means it's growing even stronger and morphing into a more infectious virus. The new strains are already in the St. Louis region.
Right now, hospitalization numbers in St. Louis are rising and local doctors are urging folks to take mitigations seriously while preparing for another surge.
"It was a family decision and a personal one, we travel a lot," said Jill.
Jill is a local teacher who's proud of being vaccinated. That's what allowed her to field trip with some of her students Thursday afternoon at the Arch.
"I'm protecting myself and my family, but I'm also protecting others. I especially think of immunocompromised and vulnerable Americans. It's not just essentially for me, it's for the community," Jill explained.
That's the mindset local doctors say you need to have, especially in the wake of rising hospitalization numbers. Doctors say we could be on the brink of another surge.
It's happening right now in Michigan, daily case averages have doubled since March.
"What's happening in Michigan isn't necessarily because their vaccine rollout was slow, it was because the virus caught up with them and just upended all of its plans. We are no different as a state," said Dr. Faisal Khan.
Dr. Khan, St. Louis County Public Health Director, says to beat this next surge we have to continue vaccinating people and following mitigations.
Washington University Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Hilary Babcock echoes Dr. Khan. She says it's a ticking time bomb.
"We're in sort of a race between how many people we can get vaccinated, and how quickly these variants move into our communities. At the moment, it's not looking very positive on the vaccination team side," Babcock explained.
Both doctors say, those with vaccines could be in the clear when it comes to COVID-19 mutations. However, those who aren't vaccinated, won't have the same luck.
"Anybody who is not vaccinated should be worried and justifiably so. This virus can go through an entire population sub-group like wildfire," Khan continued.
"If someone has health issues, I don't wanna be the contributor. Even though I'm not sick, to make them feel more comfortable or to abide by the rules to get into certain places," Angel Rosario explained.
