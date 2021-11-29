ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Experts and leaders are buckling down to prepare to fight the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.
There are concerns about whether the variant is more contagious or harmful than the Delta variant. One local infectious disease doctor says they need to figure out how concerning the variant is.
"We don't know yet how well current vaccines will provide protection against Omicron variant; we do know our vaccines provide very good protection against Delta variant, which is still transmitting at high levels in our region. It will be another 2-4 weeks before we have a solid answer on how well our current vaccines can protect against Omicron," said Dr. Steve Lawrence, an infectious disease expert at Washington University.
Health experts agree vaccination is critical to stop the COVID-19 pandemic because longer it goes, the more the virus can mutate.
