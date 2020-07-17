ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - It is going to be a new normal for students when they return to school in just a few short weeks.
In both Missouri and Illinois, face masks must be worn, hands will be frequently washed and social distancing measures will be in place.
“I think mask usage can be taught to children,” Dr. Rachel Orscheln an Associate Professor in Pediatrics at Washington University told News 4. “Children are adaptable and they can learn things.”
Parents News 4 spoke with are particularly concerned about getting their younger children to wear masks.
"My older kids are a lot better at it now, But, my 4-year-old, I'm so nervous about him going to school and having to wear a mask,” Metro East mom Mary Routier-Wilborn told News 4.
Dr. Orscheln said it’s important for families to normalize wearing a mask.
"I think socializing that idea, giving them time to practice, even if you're just walking in the neighborhood"
She also said parents need to lead by example.
"Children will reflect what their parents' attitude is about any given intervention.”
Routier-Wilborn said she’s giving her kids constant reminders and making sure to explain why we’re taking these precautions.
“It’s not just for fun, we’re doing this to keep other people safe, as well as yourself,” she said.
While feelings are mixed, Dr. Orscheln said she believes it is safe for kids to return to school.
"We know that schools are safe environments and can be made very safe environments for children. We also know children are at low risk of serious infection or symptoms from the novel coronavirus so I think those two things combined should provide reassurance to families that it is going to be safe to go back to school, and it's certainly necessary for children to go to school,” she said.
