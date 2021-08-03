SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A warning is coming from a local doctor who says she should have known better.
Dr. Anita Schnapp is an OBGYN at Mercy South and she says she ignored her own advice, and it could have cost her her life. Dr. Schnapp was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer after she says she put off her mammogram.
"I've never been a smoker, I've nursed my babies, I exercise every day, I have zero risk factors. But that doesn't protect you. You have to get your screenings in because with this being detected early, I'm going to have surgery and that's gonna cure it and it and I'm gonna be done, and I won't have to have chemo or radiation," she said. "But had I not gone this year, had I waited another couple years, it would be a whole another story."
Schnapp is undergoing surgery tomorrow and she hopes her story will be a reminder to all women not to put off their screenings.
