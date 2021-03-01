ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local doctor has dedicated his new book to athletes who lost their seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Richard Lehman has spent nearly four decades as an orthopedic surgeon to professional and Olympic athletes. His new book ‘How to R.A.I.S.E. an Athlete’ has advice for parents, coaches and medical professionals on a variety of topics, including how to set expectations for the athlete and injury management. Dr. Lehman also addresses putting too much pressure on kids to become a professional.
Dr. Lehman suggests letting young athletes know they matter more than just sports. To achieve that he suggests doing things outside of sports as well. He also suggests rewarding participation and not just results, as well as giving encouragement on what they did achieve. According to Dr. Lehman, making sure an athlete gets an off-season is also important.
One of Dr. Lehman’s patients went from playing baseball at St. Dominic High School in O’Fallon, Missouri to the Major Leagues. Johnny Hellweg was advised by Dr. Lehman not to pitch for a while in his senior year because complications from a growth plate could give him shoulder pain for the rest of his life. Hellweg’s family took the advice, only letting him pitch for one game during his senior year of high school.
Hellweg’s father told News 4 that listening to doctors while also keeping balance is the key to raising an athlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.