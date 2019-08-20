ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Festus doctor and his company have pleaded guilty to their involvement in a healthcare fraud scheme, charges say.
Court documents say Doctor Antoine Adem, 49, and his company Midwest Cardiovascular pleaded guilty on August 20 for submitting numerous false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and Medicaid between January 2014 and December 2018.
One of the false claims Adem submitted, according to court documents, was that he performed two vein procedures on patients on two different days, when in fact, he performed the two procedures on the same day.
In claiming the procedures were done on separate days, Adem and his company received $2,000 more per patient than he should have.
As a result of the fraudulent claims between Januray 2014 and December 2018, Adem and his company were paid $149,199 more than what they were entitled to receive.
Court documents say Adem faces a penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000. His company faces a fine of $500,000.
Sentencing has been set for November 19, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.