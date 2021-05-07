ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With stories out of Kansas City about schools having to alter their bell schedules to accommodate for an ongoing shortage of bus drivers, districts in the St. Louis area are looking into solving the same problem.
Wentzville battled reduced routes in the fall due to the pandemic, and Rockwood School District said their shortage worsened due to COVID-19 as well. For Wentzville, it impacted 13 bus routes, and for Rockwood, it meant consolidating 22 routes to fill the gap. Both districts are hiring drivers currently.
For Rockwood, click here. For Wentzville School District, click here.
Hazelwood has faired better, saying they are not experiencing a shortage but are hiring bus drivers and offering paid training.
Parkway has a shortage of drivers, but 30 percent of students are learning virtually and many parents pick up their kids from school.
First Student also has available positions available on their website.
