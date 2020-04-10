MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic are getting a little help with car maintenance.
Volvo West County in Manchester is offering free oil changes to healthcare workers. The car dealership is running the deal through the end of this April.
The general manager told News 4 why they were inspired to give back.
"With all the hard work they're doing to keep everyone safe and they're on the frontline, just any little thing we could do. We've always done a lot for the community and this we just felt was just an obvious thing we could do," said general sales manager Stephen Lynch.
To get a free oil change the dealership asks that you verify that you work in the medical field.
