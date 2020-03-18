ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Schools around the St. Louis area closed their doors as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of coronavirus yet many daycares remain open.
News 4 was told local leaders are considering closing daycares, saying the CDC guidelines have until now really only focused on higher education. Officials say it’s all a fluid situation.
Making sure medical professionals and first responders have a safe place to take their littles, so that they can keep going to work, has been challenging.
Many daycare operators News 4 talked are small business owners and are already struggling to keep their doors open.
“Just being prayerful and hope this will pass over,” La Gwanda Sims said.
Sims is the owner of Honey Bee Plus Child Care in St. Louis. She talked with News 4 outside her daycare as she won’t let visitors inside, one of a number of new precautions she’s taking.
“It's hard. It’s hard for the parents, it’s hard for the small business,” Sims said. “We can’t do anything except try to stay safe, clean, sanitized and be prayerful.”
Since businesses and schools have closed, she said more than 50% of her kids have simply stopped coming.
Still, she said she doesn’t want to shut her doors all together.
“They need us open too, because you have parents in the medical field, they have people in home healthcare, if they don’t work, they don’t get paid,” Sims said.
Sims and her employees at the child care facility are taking every precaution they can and cleaning everything in sight.
“We wash their hands, sing the song “20 Seconds,” we are letting them know the proper procedures of doing that,” Sims said. “We are constantly cleaning, we didn’t just start cleaning with COVID-19, but we are doing it more three or four times a day, where it might have been two times a day.”
Sims’ top priority remains the children under her care.
“These are my children, they are here with us longer than they are with their parents,” Sims said.
Officials from the state of Missouri said they are working to grant temporary daycare licenses for specific parents like first responders and medical workers.
In the meantime, some daycare centers are opting on their own to close their doors. If you're in need of childcare right now, visit Child Care Aware of Missouri for more information.
