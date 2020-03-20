ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has assured essential workers they will have access to daycare but is closing other daycare centers.
Missouri is also loosening regulations to allow early childhood centers to stay open.
News 4's Lauren Trager explains why schools are closed in Missouri, but daycares aren't as News 4 received numerous emails from daycare workers saying there's no way to do social distancing when you're watching infants and toddlers.
Watch her report in the video above.
