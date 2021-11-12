ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A local company wants to raise awareness of diabetes and offer education to people living with the disease, and they are doing it through dance.
In honor of Diabetes Awareness Month, FIT DIVA LLC is hosting Dancing for Diabetes this Saturday. The wellness company specializes in dance fitness, and holistically meeting the needs of women. The event will have live demonstrations, and local vendors teaching about Diabetes education, provided by Affinia Healthcare, and the Black Nurses Association. The owner says the event is personal for her.
"I have Type 2 Diabetes, so it has been a part of my life for the past 5 or 6 years. We really want to bring awareness especially to people who don't have access to information, and who are suffering from the disease," said Melonie Montgomery. "It's close to my heart because I don't say I suffer from it, but I am an overcomer."
The event is for everyone, and goes from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at House of Soul on Washington Avenue.
