ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local dad is trying to get his family out of Afghanistan, but he says even though they qualify to be evacuated, they're not getting that chance.

The dad, who asked to be called Shakoor to help protect his identity, did contract work for the U.S. in Afghanistan, which he says makes his family targets.

"What if I don't see her? I lose her? It's unbearable," Shakoor said, talking about his young daughter.

Shakoor was born in Afghanistan and moved to Missouri nearly 20 years ago, and became a U.S. citizen. In the past few years, he met his wife overseas, the two got married in Afghanistan, and welcomed their daughter. Shakoor says he came back to the U.S. to work and his wife lived with their daughter in Afghanistan, while they waited for paperwork to be approved to travel to the U.S.

In August, Shakoor was in St. Louis and had to watch on TV as the Afghan government collapsed. He says he immediately filled out petitions with the U.S. Department of State to bring his wife and daughter to Missouri. Weeks later, both of those applications were approved.

"Safety of my family is the most important thing," Shakoor said.

Shakoor says the next step is getting visas for his family, which he applied for.

"I did the paperwork. I sent it to the embassy," he said.

It's now months later and Shakoor says he can't get answers from the State Department. He showed News 4 the responses he received from the State Department including auto-reply e-mails thanking him for his patience.

"The number they have that I call, it's impossible to talk to anyone," Shakoor added.

News 4 reached out to the State Department for an interview, that request was turned down. Instead the State Department sent a response saying the, "current focus is on supporting departures of U.S. Citizens and their immediate families."

Shakoor says that means his family should be a priority.

"So what, she's not important?" Shakoor questioned.

The State Department says it helped 435 U.S. citizens and 325 lawful permanent residents leave Afghanistan. Its response to News 4 did not include any answers about how to connect families with help.

Republican Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt calls it a problem with the federal government, that's out of his hands.

"I don't know how we could have done it in a worse way," Blunt said, commenting on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. "A lot of the people we got out of Afghanistan were not American citizens, had not been helpful to us, and we left a lot of people there who were American citizens or who were the family members of American citizens."

Blunt didn't have answers about access to help for families who are currently stuck, but he made it clear there's one solution he sees.

"The executive branch has the tools, and they had the tools for months before the exit began and they didn't use them in the right way," Blunt said.

It's not an answer Shakoor wants to hear, knowing his family has to live in hiding without a way to bring them to safety.

"I just have to have patience I guess, that's all," Shakoor said. "I don't want to believe that they're stuck there."

News 4 learned that 212 Afghan refugees came to St. Louis over the past few weeks, with more expected through the end of the year.

Local groups helping refugees tells News 4 they can only intervene once someone is approved by the State Department.